4 Akshay Kumar and John Abraham movies that make theaters go 'Housefull'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in B-town, having worked in nearly 150 movies in his entire career. The handsome hunk John Abraham is known for his power-packed action sequences and for making the audience laugh with his straight-faced comedy. Some Akshay Kumar and John Abraham movies are proof of their epic bromance.

While they have added ‘Garam Masala’ to many mass entertainers, their movies also made theaters go ‘Housefull.’

Here are the 4 Hindi films that feature Akshay Kumar and John Abraham:

1. Garam Masala

Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Neha Dhupia, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2005

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

This Priyadarshan-helmed Akshay Kumar and John Abraham movie is a remake of the director’s Malayalam comedy film Boeing Boeing. With an impressive star cast, Garam Masala became a commercial success and proved to be an important movie in the careers of both B-town stars.

The audience has a great laugh watching the two big-time flirts get into trouble for not taking a break from chasing other women despite one of them being engaged. The rib-tickling comic caper takes a hilarious turn when the fiancé finds out that her husband-to-be is cheating on her.

2. Desi Boyz

Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Chitrangada Singh, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

Release year: 2011

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Where to watch: Jio Cinema/ Prime Video

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham movie Desi Boyz showcases how two friends end up becoming male strippers after losing their jobs due to the economic downturn. While their love for each other was perfectly translated on the big screen, the audience also got a little emotional when they parted bitterly after getting exposed.

While the movie entertained cinema buffs, songs like Make Some Noise For The Desi Boyz, Subha Hone Na De, and Allah Maaf Kare also topped the music charts.

3. Housefull 2

Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Riteish Deshmukh

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Release year: 2012

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The second installment of the Housefull franchise, Housefull 2, boasts of featuring nearly a dozen of big names in the industry. Directed by Sajid Khan, it’s the remake of the 1998 Malayalam film Mattupetti Machan. The comedy of errors showcases how four men help each other to fool their prospective fathers-in-law.

Akshay and the film’s writer, Sajid Nadiadwala, kicked off the Housefull franchise in 2010. While the film became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2012, it also made the audience go gaga with its peppy numbers. Fun songs like Papa Toh Band Bajaye, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Right Now Now were a rage back in the day.

4. Dishoom

Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna, Saqib Saleem

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Action/Comedy

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Next up in this list of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham movies is Dishoom, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. While John Abraham and others take center stage, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Nargis Fakhri make special appearances in the film.

It tells the tale of two cops levied with the responsibility of rescuing a kidnapped Indian cricketer from a cricket bookie.

About their upcoming movie Housefull 5

While Akshay Kumar and John Abraham have already worked in these movies, the stars will also reportedly share the screen in the upcoming comic caper, Housefull 5.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has finally decided to revive the Housefull franchise by coming up with the fifth installment of the entertainer, Housefull 5. Expected to be one of the biggest multi-starrers of Hindi Cinema, the movie will see an ensemble cast of stars like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol.

A source close to the development informed us that Sajid Nadiadwala has planned to bring an entire universe of his Housefull franchise under one roof since the release of Housefull 4. In fact, he has been trying to crack a plot that justifies the presence of all the characters, and he finally has the plot locked.

“He is currently in the process of finalizing a story and screenplay around his idea,” the informed said, back in 2022, adding that Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's new movie, Housefull 5, will be the biggest film of the franchise.

These are just a handful of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham movies that kept the audience entertained. Would you like to see the dynamic duo share the screen together more often?

