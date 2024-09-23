Highest Grossing Re-Releases In India Since 2000: Sohum Shah's Tumbbad surpasses Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli to claim top spot

Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah, which was a theatrical flop upon release, redeemed itself upon its re-release. After the 2nd weekend, the movie's re-release total is comfortably above Rs 20 crore net. It is now the highest grossing re-release in the country, ahead of Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli, which was a huge blockbuster even on its release back in the mid 2000s.

Tumbbad Becomes The Highest Grossing Re-Release In India, Surpassing Ghilli

Tumbbad's total net collections stand at Rs 33 crore and going by its strong trend even in week 2, it should have a shot at a final total in the vicinity of Rs 45 crore. The makers of Tumbbad are also planning a wide release in international markets and if it clicks, it would mean further glory for the makers.

For a film that neted Rs 12 crore in its original run, to collect more than double of its original lifetime in its re-release is unprecedented. It is a classic case of a movie that was ahead of its time.

Why Can Tumbbad Not Be Called A Flop Now

The movie, in so sense can be claimed to be a flop now, thanks to the spectacular re-release run. The re-run has not just been verdict-challenging, but it has also increased the anticipation for Tumbbad's sequel, which will surely be huge. The acquisition of Tumbbad's sequel may very well be more than it's production budget.

Advertisement

Here Is The List Of Highest Grossing Films In India Upon Re-Release [Gross Figures]

1. Tumbbad - Rs 26.5 crore (10 days)

2. Ghilli - Rs 26.5 crore

3. Titanic - Rs 18 crore

4. Sholay 3D - Rs 13 crore

5. Laila Majnu - Rs 11.5 crore (45 days)

6. Rockstar - Rs 11.5 crore

7. Avatar - Rs 10 crore

Which is your favourite movie from the list of highest grossing re-releases and why?

Tumbbad In Theatres

Tumbbad still plays at a theatre near you. While the film is available to be watched on digital, it's best to enjoy the movie on the big screen.

Have you watched Tumbbad yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

ALSO READ: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Sohum Shah's mytho-horror on verdict-challenging re-run; past Rs 20 crore mark