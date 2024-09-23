Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Sohum Shah's mytho-horror on verdict-challenging re-run; past Rs 20 crore mark

Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad is going strong in its re-release and setting new benchmarks as a film that has achieved cult status. The mytho-horror drama, which blended greed and folklore, finally found its audience after six years of its initial release and is getting its due on the ticket window. The movie has surpassed an impressive total cume of Rs 20 crore 10 days post its re-release.

Tumbbad Re-release Recorded Bigger 2nd Weekend Than The First

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the much-loved cinematic gem, Tumbbad, has set another record by fetching Rs 7.40 crore in its second weekend of re-release. The second-weekend box office collections are slightly above what it earned in the opening weekend of re-release.

While the movie took full advantage of National Cinema Day on its Day 8 i.e. second Friday and collected Rs 2.60 crore, it remained steady by collecting Rs 2.15 and Rs 2.65 crore on Day 9 and Day 10 respectively when the ticket prices were back to normalcy.

The total 10-day box office collection of Tumbbad (Re-release) is currently standing at Rs 20.10 crore net in India.

Once A Flop Will No Longer Be Called A Flop; Tumbbad Is On Verdict-Challenging Re-Run

Producer and actor Sohum Shah went all out in marketing Tumbbad during its re-release with the launching of new promotional assets including promos, posters and motion posters. It worked really well in the favour of the movie which generated curiosity among the audience and eagerness to witness the magic on the big screen. Meanwhile, the makers also leveraged the re-run by officially announcing its sequel.

The movie has already emerged as the biggest grosser among the re-releases of all time by surpassing Sholay (re-release, 2013). It is now setting a new high at the box office for the upcoming nostalgia movies.

Although the Rahi Anil Barve directorial is expected to stick to the screens till Dussehra 2024 releases and put a healthy total, it could have done much more if it was released in the single screens too. For the unversed, the movie is re-released in the multiplex chains only.

Once a flop movie will no longer be called a flop because of its overwhelming performance in the second inning. The total box office collection including its initial and second run has reached Rs 32 crore net in India. It will be interesting to see whether or not it can recover its cost of production by the end of its re-run.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tumbbad In Its Re-Release Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.60 crore 6 Rs 1.40 crore 7 Rs 1.30 crore 8 Rs 2.60 crore 9 Rs 2.15 crore 10 Rs 2.65 crore Total Rs 20.10 crore in 10 days in India

Watch Tumbbad Re-release Trailer

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

Tumbbad In Theatres

Tumbbad plays at a theatre near you, again. While the film is available on digital, the best way to enjoy it is on the big screen. Have you watched Tumbbad yet? Also, how excited are you for Tumbbad 2?

