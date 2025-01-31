Pushpa 2 Final Hindi Box Office Worldwide: Allu Arjun's movie ends global run at a jaw-dropping Rs 1032 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, finally comes to an end at the box office. The dubbed Hindi release stormed the ticket window with its phenomenal trend in the last 2 months.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) wraps global run at monstrous Rs 1032 crore

Directed by Sukumar, the mass action drama ran for almost 60 days in cinemas before its digital release. The Hindi-dubbed version performed best. According to estimates, the Allu Arjun starrer ended its global theatrical run at Rs 1032 crore gross, of which Rs 898 crore came from the domestic markets. The international markets contributed around USD 15.8 million (Rs 134 crore gross).

This is a historic result for any movie released in the Hindi language. Coming from Telugu cinema, Pushpa 2 hit out of the park and emerged as the new Industry Hit in the Hindi belt, beating the likes of Stree 2 and Jawan by a record margin.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Hindi Dangal, Pathaan and Jawan in the Rs 1000 crore club

With such a terrific run at the box office, Pushpa 2 entered the Rs 1000 crore club with the Hindi version alone. The Allu-Rashmika movie joined Aamir Khan's Dangal and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan in this coveted club and became the fourth movie ever to achieve this feat.

The global cume of Pushpa 2, including all languages, wrapped at a staggering amount of Rs 1641 crore. It turned out to be the second highest-grossing Indian movie at the worldwide box office, just behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

For the unversed, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule with 23 minutes of extra footage is now streaming on OTT giant Netflix in all the primary languages. Have you watched the movie yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.