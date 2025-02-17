Chhaava Day 4 India Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's movie registers TERRIFIC hold; All set for a glorious run

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava was released on February 14, 2025. Vicky Kaushal shoulders the historical actioner as Maratha king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna is cast as his on-screen wife,Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna plays Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. The recently released film has maintained a terrific hold after the opening weekend.

Chaava Continues To Perform Terrific On Day 4

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been performing quite well at the box office. Vicky Kaushal-starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the opening weekend. It collected Rs 108.5 crore in the first three days of its release. On Day 4, the hold remains terrific. Going by the trends, the historical actioner is expected to earn in the range of Rs 20 to Rs 21 crore.

Chhaava Becomes Fastest Film Of Vicky Kaushal To Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

With the opening weekend figures, Chhaava recently became the fastest Vicky Kaushal's film which has entered the coveted club. If it manages to sustain well in the first week, Laxman Utekar's helmer will emerge as the highest grosser of the actor's career. If we look at its trends, the film has the potential to grow in the weekdays mainly due to Vicky's screen presence and strong word-of-mouth.

Chhaava has become the first success of Bollywood in 2025 with the exception of theatrical comeback of Sanam Teri Kasam. The historical drama is an adaptation of Marathi novel, Chhava. The new release also features actors like Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Divya Dutta in crucial roles.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz in 2024 which was an average grosser at the box office.

Chhaava in Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.