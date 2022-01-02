Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa records its biggest ticketing day; Demolishes the Omicron threat

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa recorded the biggest ticketing day of its Hindi theatrical run as it amassed an Rs. 6.10cr net all India on its third Saturday to take the cumulative Hindi version net figure to an astonishing Rs. 56.70cr. The film has seen a bull run ever since its release, with an extraordinary hold on weekdays. The competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83 didn’t stop the film either. The only real drawback the film faced was poor distribution in the North belts. A wider release by a big distribution house would have kept the film in contention to hit Rs. 100cr net. At the moment, the film is heading towards Rs. 90cr net collections in Hindi, optimistically, which is an excellent number too.



One would wonder how a Tollywood film is outperforming a big-budgeted Bollywood film in its market. The answer is that Tollywood movies are targeting an audience Bollywood has long lost. Tollywood movies cater to audiences in tier-2, tier-3 cities, and small villages. They focus on the audience that still prefers watching a movie on television or YouTube rather than an OTT platform. The reception on an OTT platform is tricky since the audiences who have subscribed to these platforms have exposure to international content and the comparison to international content makes the film look less impressive. YouTube and television audiences on the other hand are not too skeptical about what they watch and so the film finds love and adulation despite its minor flaws.



The audiences of Pushpa are a majority of those who relish dubbed Tollywood films on YouTube and television. The ticket prices were kept in check and the audience has showered the film with lots of love. The fact that the 16th day of the film is the biggest ticketing day goes to prove the level of acceptance this film has received.



The day-wise Hindi nett collections of Pushpa are as follows:-



Day1- 3.25cr

Day2- 4cr

Day3- 5.50cr

Day4- 3.70cr

Day5- 3.60cr

Day6 - 3.50cr

Day7- 3.40cr

Day8- 2.30cr

Day9- 3.75cr

Day10- 4.25cr

Day11- 2.75cr

Day12- 2.50cr

Day13- 2.40cr

Day14- 2.20cr

Day15- 3.50cr

Day16- 6.10cr

Total: 56.70cr Nett



Where do you think Pushpa’s final box office is headed for its Hindi version?

Written by Rishil Jogani

Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa fires on New Year day; Crosses Rs. 250 crores in India