Pushpa Second Week Box Office Update; Emerges Highest Grosser of 2021.

On its 14th day of release, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise raked in Rs. 5 crores Approx at the Indian box office, for a total of Rs. 234 crores Approx (Rs. 122.50 crores Approx share), making it the highest-grossing movie in India for the year 2021. Pushpa rose above Akshay Kumar / Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release Sooryavanshi (Rs. 231.70 crores). Earlier on Wednesday, the film became career biggest grosser for Allu Arjun beating his previous best Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Rs. 226.70 crores).

The film collected Rs. 56 crores approx in the second week, and has another open week to collect. If cinemas remain open, given the looming threat of increasing CoVID restrictions, the film can target to reach Rs. 260 crores before the release of RRR, and probably close around Rs. 265 crores eventually. Following is the daily box office collections of Pushpa at the Indian box office so far:

Week One - Rs. 177.75 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 7.50 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 12.75 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 13.50 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 6.75 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 5.75 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 5 crores

2nd Thursday - Rs. 5 crores

Total - Rs. 234 crores Approx

The Hindi version of the film continued to show excellent holds, with every weekday in the second week higher than the second Friday. The two weeks total of the Hindi version is now Rs. 57 crores (Rs. 47.40 crores Nett), with the second week dropping just 24 per cent from the first week. With the postponement of Jersey and the dismal performance of 83, the film will have increased showcasing in next week. The film can very well be around Rs. 75 crores by the end of the third week. Down south, the film has done exceedingly well in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, grossing just under Rs. 22 crores and Rs. 10 crores respectively in two weeks. In Nizam, the film can go over the line with one good hold in the weekend, just like the previous week, as two weeks total stands at Rs. 34.50 crores share, with a price tag of Rs. 36 crores.

