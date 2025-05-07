Hit 3 Day 7 India Box Office Trends: Nani starrer maintains decent run after strong weekend opening

Now, Telugu star Nani bleeds brilliance in HIT 3 and the numbers back it up. After opening to a staggering Rs 21.5 crore on Day 1, HIT 3 showed a solid hold with Rs 12 crore on Day 2 and another Rs 11.5 crore on Day 3. Guess what? The film is maintaining its decent run after this strong opening.

Advertisement

The weekday trend, though a bit slower, remained steady in terms of collections. HIT 3 clocked Rs 11.25 crore on the first Sunday but the collections dipped to below half, which is Rs 4.25 crore, on Monday. Surprisingly, they went further down to Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday. As Day 7 (Wednesday) opens, early trends suggest another Rs 3.25 crore in the offing. That will push the total to a commendable Rs 67.5 crore in just a week. With the fresh weekend arriving again, the film’s second wave of collections is set to rise, thanks to the Summer holidays, say trade experts.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 is the third installment in the HIT Universe, where every story takes you deeper into the shadows. This time, Nani takes the baton from Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen and delivers a performance that’s raw, intense, and exaggerated. There’s no flamboyance here, just a slow burn of character and craft.

Advertisement

Srinidhi Shetty, who joins the HIT franchise after blockbusters like KGF 1 and KGF 2, brings quiet strength to her role. No glamour parade. No over-stylized entrance. Just presence and performance and a part that fits her well.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner, the film balances smart storytelling with gritty pacing. And as the body count rises, so does the intrigue. The crime may be fictional, but the response is real, we have to say, as people are showing up en masse at theaters.

This isn’t just a decent run. It’s a masterclass in consistency. In an age of noise and trends, Nani once again proves that craft beats chaos. We must see where HIT 3 will end up in its collections tally.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Chhaava and Raid 2 propel Bollywood to Rs 1000 crore plus Hindi net for 2025