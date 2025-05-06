HIT 3 Day 6 India Gross Box Office: Nani starrer collects respectable Rs 4 crore on 1st Tuesday

What began as just another thriller in the HIT universe has quickly turned into a box-office success story. All thanks to Natural Star Nani’s sharp instincts and rock-solid fan base. HIT 3, the latest entry in the popular franchise, opened with a strong Rs 21 crore on day one and hasn’t slowed down since. The film continued to pull crowds on its sixth day, earning Rs 4 crore on its first Tuesday. That brings the total Indian gross to Rs 66 crore collection in just six days.

HIT-3 Day-wise India gross collection:

Day Gross India Collection 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 12.50 crore 3 Rs 12 crore 4 Rs 11.50 crore 5 Rs 5 crore 6 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 66 crore

At this pace, HIT 3 will comfortably head towards the Rs 100 crore mark. Due to the lack of immediate competition, this feat is clearly achievable, say trade analysts. This Friday sees the arrival of two smaller films, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s maiden production venture Subham, a horror-comedy, and #Single, a romantic comedy starring Sree Vishnu. Will those films slow down HIT 3's mega run is something we have to see in the coming days.

Subham, directed by Praveen Kandregula of Cinema Bandi fame, tells the humorous story of a newlywed couple. How their chaotic first night turns into a bizarre horror comedy is the major narrative. With Samantha backing the project under Tralala Moving Pictures and a quirky teaser grabbing attention, it may find its niche audience.

On the other side, #Single, directed by Caarthick Raju and starring Sree Vishnu, Ketika Sharma, and Ivana, brings a playful spin on bachelorhood. Its trailer has been appreciated for lighthearted fun and romantic confusion, but neither film seems positioned to slow down HIT 3’s momentum, for the now. The real test may arrive later this month with Kingdom, a big-budget spy thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda. With high production values and a pan-India release, that’s the clash to watch.

Until then, HIT 3 continues its smooth ride, and Nani once again proves that content-driven cinema, when done right, can strike the perfect balance between mass appeal and box office might.

