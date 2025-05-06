Box Office Comparison: Raid 2 vs Hit 3 vs Retro 1st weekend worldwide gross comparison; which movie performed better?

Box Office Comparison: May 1 saw the biggest and hyped-up releases coming from different Indian film industries. While Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 stepped up from Bollywood, Nani from the Telugu film industry saw the release of Hit 3, and Suriya hit the big screens with his much-awaited Tamil film Retro.

While audiences from different regions garner the three films with the deserving reception, let’s see which one is performing better at the worldwide front of their box office collection.

Raid 2 tops Hit 3 and Retro in the global run

Among the three May 1 releases, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 has seen the biggest crowd considering its Indian as well as its overseas run combined. This latest thriller-drama sequel has entered the Rs 100 crore club with its worldwide gross, a feat achieved in just its 4-day opening weekend.

As for the South Indian releases, the worldwide gross for Hit 3 currently stands at Rs 78 crore. Standing just a few steps behind is Suriya with Retro’s worldwide gross of Rs 74.50 crore. While the audience reception for Raid 2 stands as the most positive among the three, Retro and Hit 3 have seen an overall mixed reception.

In the beginning of their run, the three films had surprisingly shown much different results on their opening day. While Raid 2 had grossed Rs 27 crore worldwide, Retro and Hit 3 topped the Bollywood thriller with a worldwide opening gross of Rs 31.50 crore and Rs 34 crore respectively.

With the three currently moving forward in their theatrical run, they are expected to follow the same trend as now. In the upcoming days, Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2 will increase its lead over the two South Indian releases and become a box office hit as a result.

While the same verdict is expected from Nani’s Hit: The Third Case, Suriya starrer Retro is slowly moving towards failure results. This action romance entertainer by Karthik Subbaraj is expected to end its run at a below-average or a flop verdict.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

