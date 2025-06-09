Top Opening Weekends of 2025: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 secures 2nd spot as Chhaava continues to rule

Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar and co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and others, enjoyed a good opening weekend at the India box office. Housefull 5 opened to Rs 22 crore, taking the third best start for a Bollywood movie in 2025 behind Chhaava and Sikandar. It made steady gains over the weekend, netting Rs 28.25 crore and Rs 28.75 crore respectively, for a 3 day cume of Rs 79 crore.

Advertisement

With Rs 79 crore, Housefull 5 has taken the 2nd best weekend for a Bollywood movie in 2025, only behind Chhaava. After trailing Sikandar on the first day, Housefull 5 showed better trends than the Salman Khan starrer, to eventually collect Rs 8 crore more. Chhaava, with the best word of mouth for a Bollywood movie, is unlikely to leave its top position. Housefull 5, with better word of mouth than Sikandar, will continue to lead over Sikandar each day. By the end of its run, it won't be surprising if the lead is almost of Rs 100 crore, although it is too early to call.

The Top Opening Weekends (1st 3 Days) For Bollywood Movies In 2025 Are As Under:

1. Chhaava - Rs 108 crore

2. Housefull 5 - Rs 79 crore appx.

3. Sikandar - Rs 71 crore

4. Raid 2 - Rs 49.25 crore (Rs 71 crore over extended weekend)

5. Kesari - Rs 29.50 crore

Housefull 5 has done exceedingly well internationally, being an Akshay Kumar starrer. With a Rs 36.50 crore (USD 4.25 million) weekend, the movie is well on course to gross Rs 65-70 crore (USD 7.5-8 million) in its full run. Good Newwz is expected to remain Akshay Kumar's highest grosser internationally, if the first phase of international release is all that's considered.

Advertisement

Based on the trend, Housefull 5 may fancy hitting Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office in its full run. As of now, it is a wait and watch. All eyes are on how the killer-comedy trends over the weekdays.

You can watch Housefull 5 at a theatre near you. If you have already watched Housefull 5, which version of the film did you watch?

ALSO READ: Thug Life vs Housefull 5 Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar's comedy dominates Kamal Haasan starrer by a Rs 50 crore margin