Housefull 5 Day 2 Worldwide Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 85 crore globally, set for big weekend

Housefull 5 Day 2 Worldwide Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Housefull 5, is doing well. The comedy caper, directed by Tarun Manshukhani, kicked off with a bang and scored a good turnout in two days of its theatrical run globally.

Housefull 5 grosses Rs 85 crore in 2 days at the worldwide box office

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 raked in over Rs 85 crore gross in its two-day worldwide theatrical run. Of this, Rs 60 crore came from the domestic market, while the remaining Rs 25 crore came from foreign territories.

Though the movie opened to mixed word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, it is holding well at the box office. Interestingly, the comedy caper is witnessing better trends in the international markets compared to the domestic market.

On the domestic front, the movie witnessed a good jump of 26% on its second day, collecting Rs 47.75 crore after opening with Rs 37.25 crore gross. The two-day total cume of Housefull 5 now stands at Rs 60 crore gross at the Indian box office. According to the trends, the movie is expected to have a strong opening week, storming past the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

Housefull 5 two-day box office collection is as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office India Rs 60 crore (est) Overseas Rs 25 crore (est) Worldwide Rs 85 crore (est)

Released in two different versions on June 6, the cruise comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and Soundarya Sharma.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

