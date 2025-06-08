Housefull 5 Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer set to emerge #1 Indian film of the year in New Zealand and Fiji, defeats Sikandar and Raid 2

Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, along with a mega-ensemble star cast, is performing well at the box office. The comedy drama, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, opened with a bang in New Zealand and Fiji and has scored a solid figure in its two days of theatrical run, becoming the third biggest grosser of 2025.

Housefull 5 scores NZD 196K, surpasses Sikandar and Raid 2’s lifetime theatrical cume

Kiwis remain loyal to the comedy franchise as Housefull 5 grossed over NZD 196K in the first two days, surpassing the lifetime theatrical cume of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (NZD 187K) and Salman Khan’s Sikandar (NZD 176K).

The next target for the Akshay Kumar starrer is Chhaava (NZD 229K), which is ruling at the second spot in this international territory. Soon after beating the Vicky Kaushal starrer war actioner, Housefull 5 will march to claim the top spot among Indian films in New Zealand and Fiji, by dethroning L2 Empuraan’s staggering total of NZD 317K.

For the unversed, the comedy caper had recorded a stellar advance booking for the opening day on the Kiwi land, registering over NZD 28,000 of pre-sales. Interestingly, it is the fifth biggest advance for a Bollywood movie in New Zealand.

The Akshay Kumar starrer propelled ahead of Tiger 3 (Saturday), Fighter (Thursday), and Dunki (Thursday), trailing only behind juggernauts- Pathaan (Wednesday), Animal (Friday), Jawan (Thursday), and Padmaavat (Friday). This achievement is a testament to the franchise’s longevity and fan following in this region.

Top 10 Indian grossers at the New Zealand box office in 2025:

L2 Empuraan NZD 317K

Chhaava NZD 229K

Housefull 5 NZD 196K* (2 Days)

Raid 2 NZD 187K

Sikandar NZD 176K

Thudarum NZD 156K

Kesari Chapter 2 NZD 146K

Sky Force NZD 123K

Deva NZD 121K

Jaat NZD 119K

Housefull 5 Cast and Release Strategy

Housefull 5 opted for a unique release strategy by hitting the cinemas in two different versions—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B—with two distinct climaxes. Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and Soundarya Sharma.

