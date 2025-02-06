How's The Box Office Buzz: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa; EXCLUSIVE advance booking update

Loveyapa, starring Advait Chandan, with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles, is set to hit the screens tomorrow. The modern romantic comedy is expected to have a slow start at the box office. Here's a look at its pre-release buzz and the latest advance booking trends.

Backed by Phantom Films, Loveyapa has a decent buzz on social media; however, that's not enough for such a well-budgeted movie. The initial excitement for Loveyapa is quite low despite it being the theatrical debut of two star kids- Junaid and Khushi. Its teaser and trailer received a mixed response, while the title song managed to grab some attention.

However, other promotional activities, including outdoor events, interviews, and visits to reality TV shows like Bigg Boss, haven't helped much. Had the makers followed a better and more creative promotional strategy, things might have been different for the movie.

As of 7 PM on February 6, Loveyapa has sold a total of 3,500 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for its opening day. This is a disappointing pre-sale figure, especially considering the subsidized pricing across the nation. The final advance bookings for Loveyapa are expected to be around 6,000 admissions in these top chains.

Looking at current trends, Loveyapa is expected to open with collections in the vicinity of Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.50 crore. Though this is not an encouraging start, one must note that earlier, it was estimated to open in lakhs. Ultimately, word-of-mouth will determine its fate at the box office. If it manages to entertain the audience, it could see an instant boost in sales over the weekend.

The movie faces tough competition from Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar, which has recorded phenomenal pre-sales. It will be interesting to see how Loveyapa performs at the box office.

