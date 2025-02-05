Did You know Farah Khan cut Junaid Khan’s dance part in Loveyapa and asked him to sit and watch Khushi Kapoor?

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his big screen debut with Khushi Kapoor in Advait Chandan's romantic comedy Loveyapa. The movie is all set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025, and in a recent interview, Khan revealed that Farah Khan initially canceled his dance part in the movie and asked him to sit and watch Khushi Kapoor dance.

In an interview, Junaid Khan recounted an incident from the shoot of a song in Loveyapa, where choreographer Farah Khan decided to cut his dance sequence. He revealed that during rehearsals, her assistants had initially taught him the steps, but after watching his performance, Farah opted to retain only Khushi Kapoor’s dance portion.

He recalled that she observed his attempt, then humorously remarked that he wouldn't be able to pull it off and should simply walk instead, while Khushi handled the dancing.

In a conversation with SCREEN, Junaid Khan admitted that he was initially taken aback when he was cast in the role, as he believed his personality was quite different from the character. He even questioned the director's choice, wondering if they were sure he was the right fit.

Despite his hesitation, he mentioned that director Advait Chandan and producer Madhu Mantena had full confidence in their decision to cast him.

Advertisement

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor also spoke about Loveyapa being a remake of the Tamil film Love Today. Junaid recalled that Advait Chandan had approached him with the project, informing him that he had acquired the rights to the original film and suggesting he watch it.

He shared that the film’s premise—a young man visiting his girlfriend’s family, only to have her father insist they swap phones—immediately intrigued him. He also praised Pradeep Ranganathan for his remarkable work in Love Today, highlighting his contributions as the film’s director, writer, and lead actor.

Other than Junaid and Khushi, Loveyapa also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda in important roles. The film will be released in theaters on February 7, 2025.