It's been almost eight years since Baahubali 2 set the opening day record at the Indian box office, a record it has retained ever since. Today is the last day the film holds that record, as Pushpa 2 is poised to claim the title tomorrow.

Over the years, there have been several challengers but really the two were the serious ones; RRR and KGF Chapter 2. The two did come close to taking the record as well but eventually fell short. For RRR, it was lower North India which kept it short from the record and for KGF, it was clash with Beast and it being a Non-Tollywood film, Andhra Pradesh didn’t go as high as it could have gone in terms of release and ticket prices.

Pushpa 2 faces none of these obstacles. North India is firing on all cylinders, there is no clash with any film of any sorts and this is a Tollywood film so Telugu states don’t have any limitations on wider release and ticket prices. In fact, ticket rates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are at their highest ever, by a significant margin. Therefore, for Pushpa 2 it's not matter of whether it will break the record but how high it will set the new record.

Baahubali 2 holds the opening day record with Rs. 133 crore. From the outlook of things, Pushpa 2 should cross the Rs. 150 crore mark rather comfortably.

The film is eyeing the highest opening day of all time in North India, with a minimum of Rs. 65 crore gross expected on the first day. Nizam should also see the new record, thanks to insanely high ticket prices, the first day in excess of Rs. 30 crore is possible. In Andhra Pradesh, the record, Rs. 49 crore by RRR, probably may not happen but it should clear the runner up, Devara (Rs. 39.50 crore). Elsewhere in South, the film is expected to rake in over Rs. 25 crore, with a high side of Rs. 30 crore plus.

Adding all these up, the film is expected to gross at least Rs. 160 crore on the first day. If the film comes on the high end of expectations, the first day could score as high as Rs. 180 crore plus. Eitherway, come Thursday, the mighty Baahubali 2 will no longer hold the record for highest opening day in India. It's time for Pushpa Raj.

