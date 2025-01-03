Identity Day 1 Kerala Box Office: Tovino Thomas and Trisha's movie takes decent start of Rs 1.50 crore; needs strong word of mouth to sail through

Malayalam Cinema begins its New Year with Tovino Thomas starrer investigative thriller Identity. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, and Shammi Thilakan, the movie has started its theatrical run with a decent opening.

Identity takes a decent start; grosses Rs 1.50 crore on Day 1

Bankrolled by Confident Group and Ragam Movies, the investigative thriller has had a decent opening on its debut day. As per estimates, the movie has collected around Rs 1.50 crore gross on Day 1 at the Kerala box office. The movie heavily relies on strong word-of-mouth to sail through and register a successful theatrical run.

It will be interesting to see how the Tovino Thomas movie performs in the coming days. If it maintains a solid hold, it will emerge as the first success of the Mollywood industry in 2025.

Identity facing dent due to Marco's blockbuster wave

Written and Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, Identity has faced a major dent by the blockbuster wave of Unni Mukundan's Marco. The gory actioner is ripping off the box office and is expected to gross over Rs 100 crore in its entire run.

Other than Marco, Rifle Club is also showing a good hold at the Kerala box office. The Tovino Thomas movie will have to show better trends in order to put up a healthy total.

Identity in theatres

