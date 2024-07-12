Indian 2 Day 1 Box Office India: Kamal Haasan and Shankar's film takes an ordinary start; Grosses Rs 30 crore

Indian 2, directed by S Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and others took an ordinary start at the Indian box office as it grossed approximately Rs 30 crore in India. The film's ordinary start isn't that big of an issue, as is the poor public reception that will make it very hard to sustain. Due to the discouraging audience response, it will be very difficult for the Kamal Haasan starrer to reach a point where it can be said that the movie saved itself from a possible disaster.

Indian 2 Grosses Approximately Rs 30 Crore On The First Day In India

Indian 2 managed most of its takings from Tamil Nadu, where it grossed around Rs 12 crore. The best performer in terms of potential realised came from the Andhra states, where it grossed Rs 9.50 crore approximately. The movie added Rs 2.75 crore a piece from Karnataka and Kerala. The disappointment majorly came from North India, where it only grossed around 1.5-2 crore, for a cume of Rs 29 crore, which can go up to Rs 30 crore if the night shows hold up.

Indian 2, Courtesy A Good Overseas Performance, Is Looking At A Rs 50 Crore Plus Gross Worldwide Start

Indian 2 did well overseas. The numbers are coming in but a Rs 50 crore plus worldwide gross is potentially locked. The global opening of the vigilante-drama is much lower than Shankar's last release, 2.0. It is also lower than Kamal Haasan's Vikram, although not by much. Again, what's really hurting is not the opening but the word of mouth, that ranges from mixed to negative.

Let's Have A Look At The India Box Office Collections Of Indian 2 For The First Day

Region/State Gross Collection Tamil Nadu Rs 12 crore Andhra States Rs 9.50 crore Karnataka Rs 2.75 crore Kerala Rs 2.75 crore North India Rs 1.50-2 crore Total Rs 28.50 - 29 crore gross on day 1

What Indian 2's Biggest Responsibility Was

Indian 2 is an expensive movie. More than the money invested, what the most important thing for Indian 2 was to manage to live up to the expectations of the audiences after the first part; And it clearly hasn't managed that. It is severe because Indian 3 has been shot and will be up for release early next year. It needs to be seen how adversely the third part is impacted. If the third part is not adversely impacted, that will be pleasantly surprising.

Indian 2 In Theatres

Indian 2 plays at a theatre near you now. It plays by the name of Bharateeyudu in Telugu and Hindustani 2 in Hindi. You can book you tickets for the movie, now.

