Hindustani 2 Box Office Preview: Kamal Haasan, Shankar film run time, screens, advance booking & opening day

Following the success of Indian / Hindustani in 1996, Kamal Haasan and Shankar are reuniting on it’s sequel, Hindustani 2 / Indian 2, which is all set to hit the big screen on July 12, 2024. The film is touted to be a vigilante-based action drama, and will be released in two parts over a period of one year. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 3 hours (180 minutes).

Hindustani 2 to release on 2000 screens

Hindustani 2 is being released in Hindi by Pen Marudhar and the distributor is targeting to give the film a wide release in the mass pockets, with tight showcasing in the multiplexes. As per the present trends, Hindustani 2 is releasing on nearly 2000 screens in North India. The full-fledged advance bookings for Hindustani 2 opened on Thursday morning and the response has been below the mark, though this isn’t exactly a film to get any movement in advance bookings.

As on Thursday at 6 PM, Hindustani 2 has sold approximately 2500 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and will be looking at a final advance in the vicinity of 5000 to 6000 tickets in the multiplexes. Being a mass-based action film, better movement of tickets is expected through the day of release, especially in the single screens. If the reports come in the plus side, the night shows could spring in a pleasant jump, especially in the tier 2 centres, which usually lends support to commercial vigilante entertainers.

The first day of Hindustani 2 is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 3 crore and its on the reports from there to carry the film. The first part of the film was a mega-hit in Hindi and one of the first Pan India successes even before the term Pan India existed. While the audience palette has changed over the years, the hope is on Indian 2 / Hindustani 2 to kindle the excitement in the newer generation of audiences.

Indian 2 targets a global opening of Rs 55 crore

With films like Robot, 2.0, Nayak, Sivaji, and Aparichit under his kitty, director Shankar too is a known name in the Hindi belts and this could push the on-counter sales on Friday. The start is average for a dubbed franchise film arriving after 28 years, though it’s bigger than Kamal Haasan’s last release, Vikram, in the Hindi markets. It could be a positive sign if the film can push itself towards the Rs 4

