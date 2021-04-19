It’s gratifying to get critical acclaim and commercial success: Boney Kapoor on Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab

Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab emerges a hit at the Telugu box office. Collects over Rs 100 crore net in APTS, with distributor share around the Rs 80 crore mark. Read details.

Vakeel Saab has stood tall against all odds and emerged a winner at the box-office, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Box-Office share upside of Rs 80 crore. The distributors entered in the plus at the end of week one itself as the film was sold in Telugu states at a sum of Rs 75 crore. The revenues would have been a lot more, if not for pandemic and the political turbulence in Telugu areas. The Pawan Kalyan fronted action drama, an adaptation of Bollywood film, Pink, has recorded net collection of Rs 110 crore, through it’s 10 day run at the box-office.

It’s a clean hit as no investor is in the dark right now, and the real value of this distributor share is easily upside of Rs 100 crore. The mechanism for reporting figures and giving verdicts needs to undergo a change in the covid times, and Vakeel Saab doing what it has done in challenging times like this is a commendable feat as the film released in the time when Covid-cases were recording a spike with every passing day. In a non covid world, the same figure would have got average verdict, but in covid times, just being able to recover the massive investment pushes it to the hit verdict for PSPK. That aside, the movie also faced some political hassles in APTS, with no benefit shows on day of release and low-ticket prices.

What more can a producer ask for? It’s gratifying to get both critical acclaim and commercial success Boney Kapoor

Pink has seen three versions, Hindi with Amitabh Bachchan, Tamil with Ajith and Telugu with Pawan Kalyan, and the recently released Power Star film is the biggest grosser of all the versions. We reached out to Boney Kapoor, who has produced Vakeel Saab with Dil Raju, to know his reaction on the box-office performance of the film. “What more can a producer ask for? It’s gratifying to get both critical acclaim and commercial success,” Boney Kapoor said.

