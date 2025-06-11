Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan to restart shoot with Sreeleela after HHVM’s postponement?

Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh was in production limbo earlier, but now, things are all set to change. In a recent update on social media, the makers have unveiled a glimpse of the power star returning to the sets.

The short promo showed him donning a black-colored outfit as he channeled himself as Bhagat Singh under Harish Shankar’s direction. As the actor-politician arrived on the sets, leading lady Sreeleela was also spotted.

Pawan Kalyan returns to Ustaad Bhagat Singh sets

In an early report shared by Pinkvilla, we had exclusively reported how the movie is looking to restart shooting in June. Sources close to development made it clear that the work would go on for a month and the film will be released in 2026.

The much-awaited venture is based on the Tamil-language blockbuster Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. With Harish Shankar helming the project, the film is expected to have changed from the source material.

The original film, directed by Atlee, featured the story of a former IPS officer, now living under a new name being hunted by his past. Interestingly, the Vijay starrer had recently been adapted in Hindi as well as Baby John with Varun Dhawan.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, the film tells the story of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, who takes on the Mughal Empire in the 17th century.

The movie was initially slated to release on June 12, 2025, but was later postponed once again due to pending work and will likely arrive on big screens in July.

Apart from HHVM and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in They Call Him OG, a gangster action drama directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 25, 2025, and has actors like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and more in key roles.

