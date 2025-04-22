Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol's comeback film nets Rs 2.30 crore on second Tuesday; benefits from ticket prices

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Two years after the release of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has made his theatrical comeback with Gopichand Malineni's helmer, Jaat. Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, and Vineet Kumar Singh, the action entertainer was released on April 10, 2025. On the 13th day, Jaat collected Rs 2.30 crore.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat collected Rs 59.60 crore in its extended first week of theatrical release. On the ninth day, Sunny Deol-starrer fetched Rs 3.75 crore, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Day 10, and Rs 4.75 crore on Day 11. After collecting Rs 11.75 crore on the Good Friday weekend, the film minted Rs 1.70 crore on the second Monday.

Now, on Day 13, Jaat has recorded Rs 2.30 crore net business in India. Gopichand Malineni's directorial received the benefit of the Tuesday discount offer, which facilitated the audience to buy the movie tickets at subsidized rates. The tickets of the latest actioner were available in the price range of Rs 99 to Rs 149 at PVR Inox movie theaters on Tuesday.

The cume collection of the action drama stands at Rs 75.35 crore in 13 days. It will remain under the Rs 80 crore mark in the two weeks of its theatrical run.

Days Net India Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Day 9 Rs 3.75 crore Day 10 Rs 3.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.70 crore Day 13 Rs 2.30 crore Total Rs 75.35 crore

Also produced by People Media Factory and Zee Studios, Jaat received mixed to positive reviews from cinephiles. It requires a good hold in the coming days while competing with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

