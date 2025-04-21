Jaat Box Office Day 12: Sunny Deol’s mass entertainer continues its run with Rs 1.70 crore on 2nd Monday

Jaat Box Office Day 12: Sunny Deol’s much-awaited mass entertainer Jaat was released in theaters globally almost two weeks ago. The film, directed by Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni, also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh among its leading cast. As the film completes Day 12 of its run, it has netted Rs 1.70 crore at the Indian box office on its second Monday.

Ever since it was released, Jaat has been on an average trend, neither too good nor too bad of a run. As the film recently raced past its second weekend, it grossed Rs 11.75 crore in India net in its last 3 days combined. Though it is a good enough figure, a higher total was seriously expected from Jaat. While this Sunny Deol entertainer grew to Rs 4.75 crore, it observed an expected drop on Monday. The present 12-day cume of Jaat stands at Rs 73.05 crore India net.

Days Net India Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Day 9 Rs 3.75 crore Day 10 Rs 3.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.70 crore Total Rs 73.05 crore

With 12 days past its release, Jaat currently stands as the third highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career. This position is topped by two of his previous box office giants, Gadar in the second and Gadar 2 in the first. In the future, Jaat is expected to keep inching towards Gadar and end its lifetime at the second position, over Gadar’s 2001 net of Rs 77 crore nationwide.

While the film met huge expectations before its release, the current box office demand of Jaat has cleared that the film won’t be touching the Rs 100 crore India net mark. By slowly nearing the beginning of its third week, Jaat would face bigger competitions along with a reduction in screens and shows as time runs, which is expected to end its run soon.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

