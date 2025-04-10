Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 1: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's movie looks to net Rs 9 crore on opening day

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 1: Jaat hit the big screens today, April 10, 2025. It shows Sunny Deol in a massy avatar through his titular role. His character locks horns with Ranatunga, a villainous character played by Randeep Hooda. The action thriller has met its opening day expectations based on pre-sales. Jaat looks to net around Rs 9 crore today.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat performed at a decent pace on the first day. According to early estimates, the Sunny Deol starrer is expected to earn around Rs 9 crore on its opening day. It looks to be performing extraordinarily in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Central India.

While the trailer of Jaat received positive responses from cinephiles, it hasn't been able to generate good hype from songs like Touch Kiya, Oh Rama Shri Rama, and the theme track.

The makers of Jaat are banking mainly on Sunny Deol's star power and his ability to break box-office records. Deol last gave an all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2, which became the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time after Baahubali 2 and Pathaan. Its record was later broken by Jawan the same year.

Coming back to Jaat, it sold over 20,000 advance tickets in top national chains for the opening day. Going by the figures, the pre-sales turned out to be average. Released on 3500 screens, Jaat, however, witnessed good movements in mass centres across India today. This was due to strong walk-ins of the audience to watch the Sunny Deol-led actioner.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat stars Regina Cassandra in the female lead role. Other star cast members of the movie include Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. It is currently competing with the holdover release, Sikandar, which will soon end its theatrical run.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

