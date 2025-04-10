Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 12: Salman Khan's action entertainer plummets to new low after Jaat's entry

Sikandar Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 12: Backed by high anticipation, Sikandar failed to meet the expectations of the masses, especially Salman Khan's fans. It marked Salman's first collaboration with filmmaker AR Murugadoss. Sikandar hasn't been able to improve its business in the second week and continues to do so after Jaat's entry at the box office.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar hasn't been a preferred choice of the audience during its theatrical run. Despite Salman Khan's superstardom, the mass action drama has remained dull at the box office. It will soon close its curtains while ending its disappointing run.

Based on midday trends, the business of Salman Khan-starrer has plummeted to a new low on the second Thursday. This is due to the entry of Jaat in theaters, which has arrived today on April 10. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, it has lost screens to Sunny Deol-starrer and now, not much is expected from its lackluster performance at the box office.

Sikandar will experience a drop on Day 12 with an estimated business of around Rs 60 lakh. This is to note that AR Murugadoss' directorial earned Rs 1.2 crore yesterday and its cumulative collection stood at Rs 98 crore.

Also starring Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar, Sikandar doesn't seem to cross Rs 100 crore in its end run. It will remain under the mark on the finish line.

Sikandar is backed under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. After the disappointing end of the recently released movie, Salman Khan has Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, the sequel to his 2015 all-time blockbuster, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in his kitty. He will also be seen in a tentatively titled film, Ganga Ram, with Sanjay Dutt.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

