Jaat Mid-Day Box Office Trends Day 1: Sunny Deol’s film sees strong walk-ins despite average advance bookings

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 1: Jaat is the latest Bollywood release at the box office. Sunny Deol, who plays the titular role, is shouldering the movie while locking horns with Randeep Hooda's antagonist character. Released on April 10, i.e., today, the action thriller has witnessed good walk-ins despite average advance bookings.

Advertisement

As per the mid-day trends, Jaat has experienced good movement in mass centers across India on the opening day. While the pre-sales remained on an average side, walk-in bookings have changed the game while promising better footfalls.

Jaat sold over 20,000 tickets in final advance bookings in top national chains PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day.

This comes after the Sunny Deol starrer started on an average note in the morning shows at the box office. It is expecting to collect in the range between Rs 6 crore and Rs 8 crore on the first day.

Meanwhile, Jaat has taken away the screens of Salman Khan's Sikandar, which has been running in theaters for around two weeks. Also starring Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra, the action thriller marks the theatrical comeback of Sunny Deol. The celebrated actor was last seen in Anil Sharma's directorial venture, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, in 2023.

Advertisement

After the blockbuster run of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has a big responsibility to ensure that Jaat turns out to be a successful venture. However, a lot will depend upon its word of mouth. It is yet to be seen if the audiences are liking the high-octane action sequences and the strong narrative of the latest release.

Cinephiles who like Deol's action movies or those who are his die-hard fans are expected to flock to theaters to watch Gopichand Malineni's latest helmer. Also, cinegoers who were disappointed with Sikandar in cinemas are likely to give a chance to the Sunny Deol starrer.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Sunny Deol’s comeback film begins its journey on an average note