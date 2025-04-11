Top 5 Sunny Deol Openers: Jaat claims second spot as Gadar 2 remains NUMBER 1

Sunny Deol’s latest release, Jaat, begins its box office journey with a decent start. The mass action drama directed by Gopichand Malineni stormed Rs 9 crore net on its opening day in India. It became the second-best opener for Sunny Deol at the box office. Here's taking a look at the top 5 Sunny Deol openers of all time.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues still rules at the top with a banger opening of Rs 39 crore net. Released in 2023, the mass action drama witnessed a superlative box office trajectory and clocked over Rs 500 crore at the box office. This record is expected to stay intact till the arrival of Border 2 or Gadar 3.

His latest release, Jaat, secured the second spot among the top 5 Sunny Deol openers of all time. It is the best opening for Sunny Deol among all his releases between Gadar (2001) and Gadar 2 (2023). The third and fourth spots belong to Yamla Pagla Deewana and its sequel, respectively. While the former collected Rs 7.75 crore on its opening day, the latter opened with Rs 6.50 crore net.



Directed by Sunny Deol himself, Ghayal Once Again secured the fifth spot among his biggest openers. The movie could open with a figure of Rs 5.50 crore. It turned out to be one of his big failures at the box office.

Top 5 Sunny Deol Openers At The Hindi Box Office Are As Follows:

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues: Rs 39 crore

Jaat: Rs 9 crore

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Rs 7.75 crore

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2: Rs 6.50 crore

Ghayal Once Again: Rs 5.50 crore

