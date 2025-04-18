Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 9: Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni's actioner remains unaffected with Kesari 2's entry

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 9: Helmed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, Jaat entered the box office on April 10, 2025. Starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, and others, the latest actioner arrived solo with no rival release at the Hindi box office. Jaat, which is in its second weekend, remains unaffected with the entry of Kesari Chapter 2.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat has been running on an average note since its release at the box office. As per mid-day trends, the Sunny Deol-starrer has continued to maintain its hold in afternoon shows without being affected by Kesari Chapter 2.

Jaat has gained momentum on the ninth day at the box office, all thanks to Good Friday. The business of the latest actioner has been aided by the holiday to a certain extent. After the occasion, the mass action drama should earn respectable figures on Saturday and Sunday, ensuring that the second weekend ends on a good note.

Gopichand Malineni's helmer earned a little under Rs 60 crore in the last eight days. Based on its box office performance, the movie will finish under the Rs 100 crore mark.

Jaat has been locking horns with Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial, Kesari Chapter 2, starting today. The collections of Sunny Deol-starrer and Akshay Kumar's movie are expected to net within a single digit on the opening day. It is yet to be seen whether the mass action drama can perform better than the courtroom drama in the coming days.

Jaat marks the theatrical comeback of Sunny Deol after two years. He was last seen in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues in 2023, which turned out to be an all-time blockbuster during its release.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

