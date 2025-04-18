Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama kickstarts its journey on decent note

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Kesari Chapter 2 finally hit the screens today, i.e., April 18, 2025. The courtroom drama, which is a sequel to Kesari (2019), stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. The new film based on the 1919 Jallianwallah Bagh massacre has started its journey on a decent note.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwallah Bagh is backed under the banners of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. Going by the morning trends, the Akshay Kumar-led movie has entered the box office with a decent opening.

As per the expectations, Karan Johar's co-production will begin its journey in the range of Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore, unlike Kesari, which had a double-digit opening figure, i.e., Rs 20.5 crore. The actual figures will be determined after the night shows today.

Kesari Chapter 2 has been released on the occasion of Good Friday. The holiday seems to benefit its collection to a certain extent today. The historical courtroom drama has the potential to grow over the weekend, provided it receives positive word of mouth from cinephiles on the opening day.

Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, Kesari Chapter 2 has been certified as an A-rated movie by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Touted as Karan Johar's "one of the best films", the latest release sold 33,000 tickets in the top three multiplex chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, in final pre-sales for the opening day.

Kesari Chapter 2 is facing competition with the holdover release, Jaat, which is now running in its second weekend. Sunny Deol-starrer collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day. Can Akshay Kumar's movie perform better than the action drama? Let's wait and watch.

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

