Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 8: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's actioner maintains steady run in afternoon shows

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 8: Jaat, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, boasts of action-packed sequences and a gripping narrative. Deol is back in his massy avatar, who battles with a criminal, Ranatunga, played by Randeep Hooda. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action drama has continued to run on a steady note in afternoon shows.

Released on April 10, Jaat has been running in theaters for more than a week. As per midday trends, on Day 8, Jaat has maintained a steady run with no momentum in the afternoon shows. It will witness a nominal drop on the second Thursday. Now, all eyes are on how it holds in the evening and night shows tonight.

The action drama earned Rs 4 crore on the first Wednesday at the box office. After collecting Rs 55.75 crore in seven days, Sunny Deol starrer is expected to touch under Rs 60 crore today.

Jaat, which is jointly backed under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, isn't a complete package and doesn't cater to the mass appeal across the nation. It received mixed reception from cinephiles.

While Sunny Deol led Jaat with his high-octane sequences and powerful screen presence, the movie didn't have elements like romance or good music to attract a section of cinegoers, mainly women. The film mainly caters to the male audience in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who like action movies or are fans of the Gadar 2 star.

Jaat marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback after two years. His last release, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, was an all-time blockbuster. Deol's previous movies, including Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Blank, Bhaiaji Superhit, and Mohalla Assi, turned out to be disasters.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

