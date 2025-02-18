Kesari Chapter 2: Karan Johar calls Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan’s historical drama ‘one of our best films’

Karan Johar has many exciting productions lined up for 2025 among which is the movie starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan. It has reportedly been titled Kesari Chapter 2. Karan recently opened up about the historical drama and shared some exciting details about it. He called it one of their ‘best films.’

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta for Game Changers, Karan Johar was asked which chapter from the history would he like to make a war film on. In response, he mentioned the Jallianwala Bagh incident. Karan shared that there was a true story he was producing about a man named C Sankaran Nair and it was based on a book.

Karan said, “He actually fought the English crown because... at that time there was Colonel Dyer who said that it was a self defence act which is just appalling to even hear. This man fought it in court to say it was a genocide.”

The filmmaker further stated that the movie starrer Akshay Kumar in the lead and was helmed by debut director Karan Tyagi. Karan mentioned, “I want to say this on record, it is one of our best films that we’ve made and I’m so proud of it.” He said that he couldn’t wait for the audience to watch the movie.

Advertisement

When asked if he had to direct a war movie, Karan revealed that he would like to make a love story set in the ‘unfortunate and dramatic’ era of partition.

The C Sankaran Nair movie was officially announced in 2024. The announcement note read, “THE UNTITLED FILM ON the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. SANKARAN NAIR to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire.”

The film is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer is backed by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective.

According to latest reports, the movie's title is Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh and it will arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025.