Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 10: Sunny Deol's latest actioner sees growth on second Saturday

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 10: Jaat, which stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, hit the screens on April 10, 2025. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the action drama stars Deol in the titular role, who fights a battle with Hooda's antagonist character, Ranatunga. Jaat has witnessed growth on the second Saturday.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat has been an average performer at the box office. As per morning trends, on Day 10, the recently released movie has experienced slight growth in its business. It comes a day after the action entertainer netted Rs 3.75 crore. It should grow more on the second Sunday to ensure a good weekend.

Also featuring Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, the Sunny Deol-starrer has earned Rs 63.85 crore net business in the last nine days.

Jaat, which is also backed by People Media Factory and Zee Studios, received mixed responses from cinephiles for its narrative and performances of the star cast. While Sunny Deol received praise for his powerful performance, the second half of the film left the audiences disappointed.

Jaat marks the theatrical return of Sunny Deol after two years. He was previously seen in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues in 2023, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster during its theatrical run.

Jaat is now competing with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Speaking of which, the courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday opened at Rs 7 crore yesterday.

Since both the movies are growing from Good Friday, it is a good sign. Although the figures aren't too big for either of them.

Jaat is expected to remain under the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office by the end of its theatrical run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

