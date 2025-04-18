Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol's action entertainer nets Rs 3.50 crore on 2nd Friday; eyes positive weekend

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9: Jaat, which is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, made its way to the theaters on April 10, 2025. The mass actioner has been running in theaters for more than a week. Headlined by Sunny Deol, the recently released movie has moved past its ninth day at the box office.

Also backed by People Media Factory and Zee Studios, Jaat earned Rs 59.60 crore in the extended first week of its release. Now, Jaat has fetched Rs 3.50 crore net collection on the second Friday at the box office. The cume collection of the action drama stands at Rs 63.10 crore.

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Day 9 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 63.10 crore

Also starring Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, Jaat now has a new competition, Kesari Chapter 2. Speaking of which, the courtroom drama based on the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre is led by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan.

Jaat, which marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback after two years, is expected to finish under Rs 100 crore by the end of its theatrical run. His previous release, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, earned a lifetime business of Rs 515 crore at the box office.

Jaat stars Sunny Deol as Baldev Pratap Singh. Randeep Hooda is cast as Ranatunga, the main antagonist. Regina Cassandra plays Ranatunga's wife, Bharathi. Vineet Kumar Singh essays the role of Ranatunga's younger brother, Somulu.

It will be interesting to see where Jaat lands amid the theatrical run of Kesari Chapter 2 in the final run.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol-starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

