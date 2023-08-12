Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer has an Excellent hold on Friday, 75 crores 2 days in India

Jailer had a strong hold on its second day as the collections held really well across the board whether in Tamil Nadu or outside. The second day amounted to Rs. 27 crores approx, which takes its two days total to Rs. 75 crores plus. The Rajinikanth starrer will be crossing the Rs. 100 crores mark today, with the four-day extended weekend headed for Rs. 140 crores plus.

In Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs. 13.5-14 crores approx on Friday, which is a pretty good hold coming from a mid-week opening day. There will be a big surge in collections today and tomorrow and after that, there is a big holiday of Independence Day on Tuesday. The two days total in the state stands at Rs. 35-36 crores approx, by Tuesday it should be standing over Rs. 90 crores in just five days. The film is certain to become the highest-grossing film for Rajinikanth in the state, quite possibly within the first extended week itself.

The box office collections of Jailer at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 48.50 crores

Friday: Rs. 27 crores

Total: Rs. 75.50 crores

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film held very strongly in Kerala with Rs. 4.80 crores second day. The two days total stands at Rs. 10.65 crores, with the film set to cross Rs. 20 crores mark in just four days. Only a handful of Tamil films have done so and here the film will be comfortably going over that in four days. The film has set its eyes on Vikram’s full run record and could go higher depending on how it holds post-holiday.

Telugu states had big competition in the form of Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar but that film failed to perform and Jailer maintained very well yesterday. Jailer will likely start outperforming that film in Telugu states in a day or two. Karnataka also held well with Rs. 3.75 crores second day.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 35.50 crores approx

AP/TS: Rs. 14.50 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 12.50 crores

Kerala: Rs. 10.65 crores

North India: Rs. 2.35 crores

Total: Rs. 75.50 crores

The overseas performance of the film is robust as well. On Friday, it grossed USD 3.20 million for a two-day total of USD 7.85 million. The worldwide gross stands at Rs. 140 crores, with the film set to cross Rs. 200 crores today and Rs. 250 crores on Sunday. The overseas weekend is expected to be around USD 14 million.



