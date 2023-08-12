Gadar 2 vs Pathaan Box Office comparison: Details of Sunny Deol and SRK films at India multiplex chains

The Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has set the box office on fire, as the opening day has come in the range of Rs 38.50 crore. The Anil Sharma directorial has taken a historic start at the domestic box office, going much beyond all the industry predictions. The audience seems to be enjoying this return of Tara Singh, and the in theatres responses indicates that the film is headed to be a humongous blockbuster.

Gadar 2 scores second biggest opening of 2023 after Pathaan

On the opening day front, Gadar 2 has scored the second biggest opening of 2023 after the Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, which took a start of Rs 55 crore in Hindi. While the Siddharth Anand directorial was a solo release, Anil Sharma’s epic faced a clash from OMG 2. Gadar 2 has outperformed Pathaan in a lot of single screens in the mass belts, which have seen unimaginable footfalls for the opening day. Gadar 2 is performing like a different monster in the mass belts and the craze is just expected to grow further on Sunday and August 15. At the start of the year, no one would have thought of a comparison between Pathaan and Gadar 2, but the box office always loves to surprise and that’s where the great spark lies.

As far as the three chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – are concerned, Pathaan scored 27.02 crore in the three chains, where as Gadar 2 clocked Rs 14.50 crore in the aforementioned property. Miraj, which is the third largest chain, contributed Rs 1.53 crore for Gadar 2 and 2.12 crore for Pathaan. MovieMax and Rajhans too went on an overdrive, as Gadar has certainly scored the second biggest single day total for a Bollywood film at both properties collecting Rs 70 lakh and Rs 55 lakh respectively.

The top 8 chain contribution for Pathaan was Rs 31.80 crore, whereas for Gadar it is 18.10 crore. On the percentage front, the top 8 contribution for the SRK film was 57 percent, whereas the Sunny Deol starrer has 47 percent contribution. The single screens went on another level for Gadar 2, with houseful boards across the nation, and it’s a phenomenon that was often experience for mass Sunny Deol films in the 90s and early 2000s. The film is already a hit and it now remains to be seen how big a blockbuster it emerges in the long run as the holiday period actually begins from today.

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan in the Multiplex Chains

PVR: 6.00 crore v/s 12.19 crore

INOX: 5.40 crore v/s 9.63 crore

Cinepolis: 3.10 crore v/s 5.20 crore

Miraj: 1.53 crore v/s 2.12 crore

MovieMax: 70 lakh v/s 79 lakh

Rajhans: 54.90 Lakh v/s 59 lakh

MovieTime: 52 lakh v/s 81 lakh

CityPride: 30 lakh v/s 46 lakh

Total: 18.10 crore v/s 31.80 crore

