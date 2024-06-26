As was expected, Jatt and Juliet 3 has taken the record for highest advance sales ever for Punjabi films. At the time of writing, the Diljit Dosanjh starrer has raked in Rs. 1.40 crore approx in pre-sales for its opening day. There is still some time left till advances close and it will likely end with the final figure north of Rs. 1.50 crore. The previous record for the advance was held by last year's release Carry on Jatta 3, which had Rs. 1.10 crore in sales for its opening day.

What makes it even more impressive is the fact these advances have come on non-holiday Thursday and on a reduced showcasing due to a clash with Kalki 2898 AD. A solo release on Friday would have taken the record numbers even higher as most of the major cinemas are nearing capacity for the primetime shows.

In national chains (PVRINOX and Cinepolis), Jatt and Juliet have sold 31,000 tickets as of 10:30 PM, which is also a record for Punjabi films. The final number will likely be close to 33-34K. Nearly ten locations, mostly from national chains have sold more than 1000 tickets for the first day, with Cinepolis MBD in Ludhiana closing on the 2000 mark. In Punjab specifically, the advance at national chains is second only to KGF 2 in recent times ahead of Animal, Gadar 2 and Jawan.

If one goes by the advance, Jatt and Juliet 3 would comfortably set a new opening record for Punjabi films but the caveat here is the lower capacity due to the clash with Kalki 2898. The showcasing in major centres is around 85 per cent of Carry on Jatta 3 and 70 per cent of KGF 2, the two biggest openers in the region in recent times. This makes it really tough to set a new record as both of the aforementioned films were themselves playing near capacity in most locations. It will be known tomorrow whether the film will be able to overcome the showcasing limitations.

The advances are also at record levels internationally. In Canada, the film has sold 22K tickets worth CAD 275K for the weekend at the end of the day Tuesday. Similarly, Australia has more than 12K tickets sold for the weekend. Jatt and Juliet 3 is poised to post some colossal numbers worldwide, which is something the Punjabi film industry direly needs at this point.

