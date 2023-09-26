Jawan 3rd Monday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film sees excellent hold on day 19; Collects Rs 4.75 crores
Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara among others is set to enter Rs 500 crore nett in Hindi on its 20th day in India.
Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others held excellently on third Monday at the box office as it collected Rs 4.75 crores nett in Hindi and Rs 5 crores in all languages. These are really impressive numbers for a film that has already exhausted so much of its potential. The total collections of Jawan stand at Rs 498.75 crores nett for the Hindi version and Rs 556 crores in all languages. In just a few days from now, the SRK-Atlee film will be adjudged as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version.
Jawan Crosses Rs 500 Crore For Its Hindi Version On Its 20th Theatrical Day
Jawan's strong hold assures that the film is on course to nett around Rs 550 crores in Hindi. Shah Rukh Khan after opening the Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore club for Bollywood films will now even open the Rs 600 crore club in India. SRK is having a historic year at the box office with Pathaan and Jawan, both emerging huge worldwide blockbusters and his most awaited film of the year, Dunki, which marks his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, is still to release in Christmas this year.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows
|Day
|Hindi Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 64 crores
|2
|Rs 47 crores
|3
|Rs 68 crores
|4
|Rs 70 crores
|5
|Rs 29.50 crores
|6
|Rs 23.50 crores
|7
|Rs 20.75 crores
|8
|Rs 17.75 crores
|9
|Rs 17 crores
|10
|Rs 29.50 crores
|11
|Rs 33.50 crores
|12
|Rs 13.50 crores
|13
|Rs 12.50 crores
|14
|Rs 8.50 crores
|15
|Rs 7.25 crores
|16
|Rs 7 crores
|17
|Rs 11.25 crores
|18
|Rs 13.50 crores
|19
|Rs 4.75 crores
|Total
|Rs 498.75 crores nett in 19 days in Hindi
About Jawan
A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.
Where And When To Watch Jawan
Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.
