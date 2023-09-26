Jawan 3rd Monday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film sees excellent hold on day 19; Collects Rs 4.75 crores

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others held excellently on third Monday at the box office as it collected Rs 4.75 crores nett in Hindi and Rs 5 crores in all languages. These are really impressive numbers for a film that has already exhausted so much of its potential. The total collections of Jawan stand at Rs 498.75 crores nett for the Hindi version and Rs 556 crores in all languages. In just a few days from now, the SRK-Atlee film will be adjudged as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version.

Jawan Crosses Rs 500 Crore For Its Hindi Version On Its 20th Theatrical Day

Jawan's strong hold assures that the film is on course to nett around Rs 550 crores in Hindi. Shah Rukh Khan after opening the Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore club for Bollywood films will now even open the Rs 600 crore club in India. SRK is having a historic year at the box office with Pathaan and Jawan, both emerging huge worldwide blockbusters and his most awaited film of the year, Dunki, which marks his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, is still to release in Christmas this year.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores 13 Rs 12.50 crores 14 Rs 8.50 crores 15 Rs 7.25 crores 16 Rs 7 crores 17 Rs 11.25 crores 18 Rs 13.50 crores 19 Rs 4.75 crores Total Rs 498.75 crores nett in 19 days in Hindi

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

