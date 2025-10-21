Inside Diwali Party Pics: Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha give a peek into their last celebration at old house

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on October 21 to share a series of pictures from her Diwali 2025 celebrations with husband Ranbir Kapoor, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and daughter Raha. The post, captioned, “Happy Diwali to you and yours,” offered fans a peek into the festive evening at their current residence, Vaastu, in Bandra.

The first photo featured Alia and Ranbir striking a sweet pose on the balcony, with Ranbir hugging Alia from behind. She looked radiant in a pink kurta paired with a green flared palazzo, accessorized with minimal makeup, a necklace, and a half-updo adorned with a gajra. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a white kurta pajama, completing his ethnic look.

One of the highlights of the post was a glimpse of baby Raha painting a diya. While her face was not visible, the toddler wore a fuchsia pink outfit and appeared engaged in the festive activities. Shaheen Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and Shaheen’s boyfriend Ishaan Mehra also joined the intimate celebration. Another photo showed Alia and Shaheen making goofy faces and grooving.

Here’s why this Diwali was special for Alia and Ranbir

In an interview with Bombay Times, Alia Bhatt explained that this Diwali was emotional and meaningful, as it marked the last celebration at Vaastu before the couple moves to their new Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill. “This is our last Diwali in the home that she (Raha) was born in. So, it’s actually really emotional time. But it is also very exciting because I know she might not remember this specific Diwali but the years of memories will build up and it’ll leave a feeling in her. And Diwali is all about feelings. It should feel warm and full of light,” she said.

Alia also shared details about their traditions: “Today, we’ll do our Lakshmi Puja followed by a sweet moment with our staff — we give them presents and thank them for being with us. Through the puja, Raha will be eating ladoos and running around! The rest I keep simple… This year I’m going all out, because it’s our last Diwali at home.”

Alia and Ranbir’s new multi-storey bungalow in Pali Hill is reported to cost over Rs 250 crore. Their current home, Vaastu, has been a significant part of their lives, serving as their wedding venue and the birthplace of their daughter in 2022. Ahead of moving, the couple chose to celebrate Diwali in an intimate setting with close friends and family, capturing memorable moments that they shared with fans on Instagram.

