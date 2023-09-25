Jawan 3rd Sunday India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film takes giant strides towards Rs 500 crore nett in Hindi
Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara had an excellent Sunday as it netted Rs 14 crore in Hindi on its 18th ticketing day in India.
Key Highlight
-
Jawan takes giant strides towards Rs 500 crore nett in Hindi.
-
Jawan collects Rs 14 crores in Hindi, on its third Sunday in India.
-
Jawan plays at a theatre near you, now.
Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, remained the first choice at the Indian box office even in its third weekend, despite the release of the new Vicky Kaushal film The Great Indian Family. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer film went from strength to strength as it collected Rs 7 crores on Friday, Rs 11.25 crores on Saturday and Rs 14 crores on Sunday, for a sum total of Rs 32.25 crores for the weekend. The grand total for the Hindi version of Jawan after 18 days stands at Rs 494.50 crores and in just a couple of days, it shall become a Rs 500 crore nett Hindi grosser. To note, the all language total of Jawan stands at around Rs 550 crores and in the days to come, the film shall also nett Rs 600 crores.
Jawan Is Set To Enter The Rs 500 Crore Nett Hindi Club At The Box Office; It Has Crossed Rs 1000 Crores Worldwide In Just 18 Days
Jawan only trails behind Pathaan and Gadar 2 in terms of Hindi nett collections. In just a few days from now, the SRK-Atlee film will be adjudged the highest grossing Bollywood film in Hindi. The film on Sunday also became the only second Bollywood movie to gross Rs 1000 crores worldwide in its first phase, after Pathaan. Jawan managed to enter the Rs 1000 crore worldwide club in 18 days flat and in its full run, a number of over Rs 1100 crores is nothing but assured. Shah Rukh Khan is having a dream 2023 already with Pathaan and Jawan, and with Dunki still to release, one can expect more chapters to be added in Shah Rukh Khan's history book.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows
|Day
|Hindi Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 64 crores
|2
|Rs 47 crores
|3
|Rs 68 crores
|4
|Rs 70 crores
|5
|Rs 29.50 crores
|6
|Rs 23.50 crores
|7
|Rs 20.75 crores
|8
|Rs 17.75 crores
|9
|Rs 17 crores
|10
|Rs 29.50 crores
|11
|Rs 33.50 crores
|12
|Rs 13.50 crores
|13
|Rs 12.50 crores
|14
|Rs 8.50 crores
|15
|Rs 7.25 crores
|16
|Rs 7 crores
|17
|Rs 11.25 crores
|18
|Rs 14 crores
|Total
|Rs 494.50 crores nett in 18 days in Hindi
Watch The Jawan Trailer
About Jawan
A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.
Where And When To Watch Jawan
Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.
