Jawan box office collections: Climbs to USD 42M Overseas, Second Shah Rukh Khan film to cross 1000Cr Worldwide

Jawan had a phenomenal third weekend internationally, amassing USD 3.40 million, dropping just 56 per cent from last week. Comparatively, Pathaan had grossed USD 2.65 million in its third weekend. The offshore total stands at USD 42 million, with the gap from Pathaan shortening to just USD 2.70 million now, as compared to USD 5 million after the first extended weekend. Jawan now targets a final number of around USD 47 million internationally.

Added to the record-breaking Rs. 666 crore film has earned in India, the worldwide gross of Jawan breached the Rs. 1000 crore mark yesterday, with Rs. 1015 crores to date. Jawan is the third Bollywood film ever to earn Rs. 1000 crores globally and two of them are led by Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan will overtake Pathaan to become highest highest-grossing Bollywood film sans China in the coming days.

Over the weekend, Jawan scored its first all-time record in a major overseas market in the Gulf countries with USD 14.07 million, surpassing Pathaan (USD 14.02 million). The film shall easily cross the USD 15 million mark here, USD 16 million being a possibility as well. Gulf is also the leading market, pushing North America (USD 13.90 million) to second spot. The other major market which shall see all-time record is Australia, where Jawan has earned AUD 4.25 million thus far, with the third weekend being 50 per cent over that of Pathaan.

The other record-grossing markets are Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh is a big addition to the overseas market for Bollywood this year, it can emerge as a major market in the future, which is something we talked about a few weeks back, though Jawan has shown that it is probably sooner than previously thought. Malaysia is second highest, which is as good as the highest because Dilwale remains unbeatable even by the big Tamil films after all these years, let alone a Bollywood film.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Jawan is below.

Americas: USD 14,100,000

United States: USD 9,350,000

Canada: USD 4,575,000

Rest of America: USD 175,000

Asia/Oceania: USD 7,450,000

Australia: USD 2,750,000

Malaysia: USD 1,100,000

Nepal: USD 800,000 Approx

Singapore: USD 750,000

New Zealand: USD 520,000

Sri Lanka: USD 320,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 1,200,000 (incl. Bangladesh)

Middle East and Africa: USD 14,550,000

UAE: USD 8,075,000

GCC: USD 6,000,000

Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 475,000

Europe: USD 5,875,000

United Kingdom: USD 3,470,000

Germany: USD 725,000

France: USD 390,000

Nordics: USD 330,000

Netherlands: USD 320,000

Rest of Europe: USD 640,000

Total: USD 41,975,000 / Rs. 349 crores

