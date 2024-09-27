Jawan to Animal: Indian films apart from Stree 2 that entered the Rs 800 crore club worldwide

In the last few years, Indian cinema has delivered multiple big tentpole movies, making tremendous business at the worldwide box office. Currently, we are witnessing the magic of Stree 2, which is causing a sensation at the box office. The mid-budget horror-comedy has recently joined the prestigious Rs 800 crore club. Let's take a look at other Indian movies that have made it into this coveted club and beyond.

1. Dangal

Starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra, Dangal is a sports biographical film released in 2019. It not only became a box-office sensation in India but also ranks as the sixth highest-grossing sports movie worldwide.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie grossed a total of Rs 1907 crore at the global box office, making history as the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. The story follows Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who dreams of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters.

2. Baahubali 2

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 proved its 'Baahubal' by collecting Rs 1749 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian movie after Dangal.

The two-part epic period war-drama stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia and others. Baahubali 2 is not just a movie but an emotion.

3. RRR

Another SS Rajamouli directorial RRR also made to the list. The magnum opus starring Jr NTR and Ramcharan went on to become a sensation among the audience. The movie grossed a worldwide total box office collection of Rs 1257 crore.

It also bagged an Academy Award for its song Naatu Naatu.

4. KGF: Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 is another tentpole movie that is part of this coveted club. The movie was a rage during its release. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in lead, the gangster action-drama collected Rs 1191 crore at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 enjoys the title of highest-grossing Kannada movie but it was soon dethroned by Kantara from the top position.

5. Jawan

Jawan is a very special movie for all the SRKians. The movie presented Shah Rukh Khan in his most massy avatar. Helmed by Tamil filmmaker, Atlee Kumar, the movie was a big success. It grossed around Rs 1150 crore worldwide and became the second King Khan movie to surpass the Rs 1000 crore mark after Pathaan.

Jawan is among the most profitable ventures of Indian cinema.

6. Pathaan

Pathaan marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the movies after a sabbatical of 5 years. Fans were charged up to celebrate their Superstar on the big screen and that's what its box office performance proved.

The Siddharth Anand-directed spy-action movie collected a total of Rs 1035 crore at the worldwide box office, emerging as a big success.

7. Kalki 2898 AD

Coming from the creative mind of Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is set in a post-apocalyptic world and is also inspired by Hindu scriptures. This epic sci-fi movie is one of the most expensive Indian movies ever made.

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the movie emerged as the highest-grossing movie of this year. It collected around Rs 985 crore worldwide and shied away slightly from hitting the Rs 1000 crore mark.

8. Animal

Animal is one of the most controversial movies of recent years. While Ranbir Kapoor's performance was praised, the themes explored in the film received major criticism. Despite all the odds, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was a successful venture as it grossed around Rs 904 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

9. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Another film to enter the Rs 800 crore club is Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Owing to its cross-border story, soulful music, and impressive performances, the film proved to be a huge commercial success by minting Rs 867 crore at the worldwide box office.

Released in 2015, the Kabir Khan directorial is still considered among the best Indian movies of all time.

10. Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar is a mid-budget heartwarming movie that stars Zaira Wasim in the leading role. Aamir Khan produced it under his home production and also did a cameo role.

The Advait Chandan directorial emerged as a big hit at the global box office with a major chunk coming from the Chinese markets. The movie grossed a total of Rs 836 crore worldwide, which was insane at the time of its release.

11. Stree 2

The latest entry into the coveted club of Rs 800 crore is Stree 2. The horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has stormed the box office with a global rampage of Rs 815 crore by the end of its 6th week. It is still running strong in the theatres and expected to wind up its theatrical run at Rs 835 crore.

List of Indian movies that reached the Rs 800 mark and beyond at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Dangal Rs 1907 crore 2 Baahubali 2 Rs 1749 crore 3 RRR Rs 1257 crore 4 KGF: Chapter 2 Rs 1191 crore 5 Jawan Rs 1150 crore 6 Pathaan Rs 1035 crore 7 Kalki 2898 AD Rs 985 crore 8 Animal Rs 904 crore 9 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 867 crore 10 Secret Superstar Rs 836 crore 11 Stree 2 Rs 835 crore

It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie joins this list. Comment down which one is your favorite movie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

