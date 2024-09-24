7 Highest-Grossing Shraddha Kapoor Movies Worldwide: Stree 2, Saaho, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and others

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the success of Stree 2. The horror comedy has created numerous records at the box office, becoming one of the most successful ventures in Indian cinema.With her acting prowess, Shraddha has proven that she is not only charming by her looks but versatile by her work. So, marking the stupendous success of Stree 2, let us take a look at the 7 highest-grossing Shraddha Kapoor movies worldwide that we bet you must have watched.

7 Highest-Grossing Shraddha Kapoor Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1. Stree 2

Needless to say, Stree 2 tops the list. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, it is part of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. The movie proved to be an All-Time Blockbuster at the box office and emerged as the second most successful film released in 2024 after Kalki 2898 AD.

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, will hit the Rs 575 crore (net) mark in Hindi by the end of its theatrical run. It has already become the #1 film at the Hindi box office, surpassing Jawan.

Besides its blockbuster run in India, Stree 2 has performed extremely well in foreign locations. It has already crossed the Rs 800 crore mark globally and is expected to wind its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 835 crore.

2. Saaho

Starring Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas, Saaho might be weak in terms of its story, but the business it did at the global box office is impressive.

Advertisement

Sujeeth directed the action-thriller, which earned Rs 418 crore and ranks second among Shraddha Kapoor's highest-grossing movies worldwide. It was Prabhas's first film after working with SS Rajamouli in Baahubali 1 and 2.

The plot revolves around two undercover agents who embark on a mission to hunt down a smart thief. Overall, Saaho received mixed and negative reviews.

3. Chhichhore

This movie holds a special place among the movie-goers. Since it stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore is more than just a film for people. It explores various themes, including friendships, love, and college life. It emphasizes how failures aren't an end to life but stepping stones toward success.

Chhichhore minted Rs 203 crore at the global box office and hence, is one of the highest-grossing Shraddha Kapoor movies worldwide. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the comedy-drama film received a lot of praise. It narrates the story of Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies.

Advertisement

4. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Fun, quirky, humorous, and dramatic! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the perfect blend of such aspects and features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Released in 2023, the film managed to become one of the decent performing movies at the ticket window by attracting a reputed number of people to the theatres.

With a global collection of Rs 192 crore, this Luv Ranjan-directed romantic comedy is the fourth highest-grossing Shraddha Kapoor movie worldwide. The movie signified the comeback of Shraddha Kapoor on the big screen after a three-year hiatus and also marked the acting debut of Boney Kapoor.

5. Stree

Woh Stree hai, kuchh bhi kar sakti hai and she did it. Released in 2018, this Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer gave a new touch to horror-comedy and emerged as a successful venture for the actress. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK under the banner of Maddock Films, Stree pioneered the beginning of the horror-comedy universe.

Advertisement

Besides the supernatural theme, Rajkummar Rao's comedic punches and one-liners made Stree even more iconic. On the revenue front, it smashed Rs 171 crore, becoming the fifth highest-grossing Shraddha Kapoor movie globally.

6. ABCD 2

It is a sequel to Remo D'souza's ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. The film features some of the best dance performances, making it perfect for a dance enthusiast. It hit the theatres in 2015 and shows how Suresh (Varun Dhawan) and Vinnie (Shraddha Kapoor) continue their careers with the dream of becoming dancers.

During its theatrical run, ABCD 2 grossed Rs 158 crore and was a success for the makers. The movie also featured Raghav Juyal, Prabhu Deva, Punit Pathak, and many others.

7. Ek Villain

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Ek Villain boasts impressive writing, direction, and action sequences. It is one of the highest-grossing Shraddha Kapoor movies worldwide, with a global collection of Rs 153 crore.

The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in powerful roles, each delivering memorable lines that define their characters and drive the story forward.

Here Are The 7 Highest-Grossing Shraddha Kapoor Movies At The Worldwide Box Office:-

Rank Movies Worldwide Gross 1 Stree 2 Rs 835 crore (expected) 2 Saaho Rs 418 crore 3 Chhichhore Rs 203 crore 4 Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Rs 191 crore 5 Stree Rs 171 crore 6 ABCD 2 Rs 158 crore 7 EK Villain Rs 153 crore

Besides the above-mentioned titles, some other Shraddha Kapoor starrer movies that left a mark at the box office include Aashiqui 2 and Baaghi. Which is your favorite Shraddha Kapoor movie? Comment down.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Highest Grossing Indian Films Of 1st Half Of 2024 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Kalki 2898 AD leads by a huge margin; Fighter, Hanuman follow