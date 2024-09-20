7 Highest-Grossing Sports Movies Worldwide: YOLO, The Karate Kid, Dangal and others

Sports films have long fascinated audiences, but the genre does have its constraints. Often, they either focus on biographical stories or turn into uplifting narratives. Such films may not appeal to everyone, which is why no sports drama has ever reached the billion mark at the box office. While they have garnered many awards, they haven't quite succeeded commercially. Let's explore the highest-grossing sports movies at the worldwide box office.

7 Highest-Grossing Sports Movies Worldwide

1. YOLO

Released in 2024, YOLO is a Chinese comedy-drama film centered around boxing. It follows a girl, Du Leying, whose life is dominated by unhealthy eating habits, living with her parents, and rarely engaging in physical activity. After getting into an argument with her cousin, who mocks her for being lazy and overweight, Du Leying decides to move out. She eventually meets a boxing coach, which leads to a fresh start in her life.

YOLO has grossed USD 479.59 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing sports movie globally. Thanks to its massive box office success, the film has proven its popularity.

2. Pegasus 2

Directed by Han Han, Pegasus 2 is a sports comedy-drama film released in 2024. This Chinese movie is a sequel to 2019's Pegasus. It tells the story of Zhang Chi, a driving instructor who discovers a stroke of good fortune when he partners with rookie racer Li Xiaohai to compete in the final Bayanbulak rally.

Advertisement

Pegasus 2 ranks second on the list of highest-grossing sports movies worldwide, with a total collection of USD 466.93 million. The film stars Shen Teng, Fan Chengcheng, and Yin Zheng, among others.

3. The Karate Kid

Whether in terms of the cast, story, background score, or screenplay, The Karate Kid is one of the best sports films you will ever come across. Starring Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan, Taraji P. Henson, and Wenwen Han, this American-Chinese martial arts drama was released in 2010. It is the fifth film in the franchise and was made on a budget of USD 40 million.

At the worldwide box office, it grossed USD 351.77 million, securing its place among the top 7 highest-grossing sports movies. The Karate Kid follows the story of a young boy who, after moving to China, learns kung fu from a master.

4. The Blind Side

Although made on a minimal budget, the film proved to be a monumental success, grossing USD 305.70 million against a budget of just USD 29 million. Directed by John Lee Hancock, The Blind Side tells the inspiring story of NFL player Michael Oher.

Advertisement

The film portrays Oher's journey, from being a homeless teenager to finding a supportive family and eventually achieving great success in football. Based on a true story, the film is adapted from the novel of the same name.

5. Rocky 4

As the name suggests, Rocky IV is the fourth installment in the Rocky film series, written and directed by Sylvester Stallone. The movie was a box office success, grossing USD 300.37 million worldwide.

The Rocky film series, a cult classic in its own right, follows the journey of an amateur fighter who works as a debt collector for a loan shark and eventually rises to fame as a world boxing champion. Rocky IV, released in 1985, received mixed reviews upon its release.

6. Dangal

"Mhari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain ke?" You’ve probably quoted this iconic line at least once if you've watched Dangal!

Starring Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dangal not only became a box-office sensation in India but also ranks as the sixth highest-grossing sports movie worldwide. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film grossed USD 280 million globally, with a significant portion of that coming from the Chinese box office.

Advertisement

The story follows Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler determined to fulfill his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters.

7. Jerry Maguire

When talking about Tom Cruise, one instantly thinks about either the Top Gun franchise or Mission Impossible movies. However, there was a time when he showcased his charm in a different way, and one such film is Jerry Maguire.

In this 1996 American drama, Cruise plays a sports agent who, after being fired from his job, decides to test his new philosophy by partnering with an athlete who remains loyal to him. The film grossed a total of USD 273.55 million at the global box office, securing the seventh spot among the highest-grossing sports movies worldwide.

List of highest-grossing sports movies at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 YOLO USD 479.59 million 2 Pegasus 2 USD 466.93 million 3 The Karate Kid USD 351.77 million 4 The Blind Side USD 305.70 million 5 Rocky 4 USD 300.37 million 6 Dangal USD 280 million 7 Jerry Maguire USD 273.55 million

Enter the Dragon, a Chinese martial arts film, has not been included in this list due to the unavailability of exact figures. However, the article will be updated if and when the precise collections are available. Adjusted for inflation, it is unquestionably the most-watched sports film ever.

If you loved reading this article, you can also check out the highest-grossing James Bond movies at the worldwide box office. Comment down below with your favorite sports movie, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: 7 Paramount Pictures Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide; Titanic, Top Gun: Maverick and more