Jigra Advance Booking Update: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer lacks initial rush; Sells just 3500 tickets in top chains one day before release

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead along with Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, started slowly in advance sales. The Vasan Bala-directed film has sold around 3500 tickets in the top three National Chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

Jigra Lacks Initial Rush In Advance Booking, Sells 3500 tickets

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Jigra is set to hit the big screens this weekend. The advance booking was opened today in the morning for the multiplex chains, though the movie didn't show any rush at the ticket window.

The Alia Bhatt starrer sold a mere 3500 tickets in the top national chains one day before release. Out of which, PVR Inox is leading the advances with around 2250 tickets while Cinepolis could manage to sell around 1250 tickets.

Since the pre-sales were opened a little late and closer to the release, it should have registered good numbers. The movie needs to show a magical jump tomorrow in order to record decent pre-sales. However, it seems very difficult as there is a low buzz around the movie.

Jigra Is Targeting An Opening Of Rs 6 Crore

Jigra is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra. The holiday and festive mood should drive the movie on the opening day. If the walk-ins help, it can get a decent opening. As per estimates, Jigra is likely to open in the range of Rs 5 crore to 6 crore.

The slow advances are the result of the movie's weak promotional assets and lack of a star face. The makers managed to generate some curiosity about the movie with its teaser and trailer but failed to expand the marketing further.

Advertisement

The movie is facing a clash with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's comedy movie Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan's movie Vettaiyan. However, no rival release will dent its box office potential, as all three look to underwhelm in terms of opening in the Hindi belts. All the Dussehra releases will heavily depend on word-of-mouth.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Tumbbad Re-Release Final Box Office Collections: Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve's film sees a REVIVAL; Grosses Rs 38 crore worldwide