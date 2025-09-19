Nishaanchi Opening Day Box Office: Anurag Kashyap’s film takes a dull start, opens at Rs 40 lakh on Friday

Anurag Kashyap’s latest directorial, Nishaanchi, is now playing in cinemas. The movie marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto. The crime drama, spanning over three decades, met with mixed-bag audience reception, which is a major concern for its box office performance.

Nishaanchi opens up with Rs 40 lakh, faces the wrath of Jolly LLB 3

Co-starring Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, Moh. Zeeshan Ayyub, and others, Nishaanchi opened on a low note. The movie took an opening of Rs 40 lakh net at the box office. It was released alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3, which affected its business massively.

However, Anurag Kashyap’s movies have never been front-loaded on stars, except for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Bombay Velvet, which also opened on a low note and tanked miserably. It’s the content and word-of-mouth that decides the fate of an Anurag Kashyap movie. So far, the film has received praise for the performances but criticism for its writing. Had the movie opened to a superlative word-of-mouth, Nishaanchi would have had the potential to surprise at the box office.

Nevertheless, it can still see reasonable growth over the weekend. It will be interesting to see how it performs on the weekdays and then on the second weekend.

Box office collection of Nishaanchi is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 40 lakh net in India

For the unversed, Nishaanchi is Anurag Kashyap’s lengthiest film with an approved runtime of nearly 3 hours. The movie received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Censor Board of the Film Certification. It also has a post-credit scene, which hints at its sequel. However, Nishaanchi 2 will happen only if the first part succeeds at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

