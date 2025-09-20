Mirai (Hindi) Box Office: Teja Sajja starrer dips on 2nd Friday, collects Rs 40 lakh on Day 8

Teja Sajja's latest release, Mirai, started on a decent note and recorded a promising opening weekend. However, it failed to show any signs of growth on weekdays. Though the movie remained steady, it was on low levels. Opened with Rs 1.40 crore, the movie concluded its opening week with a net of Rs 10.75 crore in Hindi, with its biggest business day coming on its first Sunday, which was Rs 2.90 crore net.

Distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in the Hindi belt, Mirai entered the second weekend today, while recording a sharp decline. Estimates suggest that the movie has recorded a 45 per cent drop today on its second Friday compared to Thursday, which was itself a low figure.

Mirai collects Rs 40 lakh on 2nd Friday, nears theatrical end

Bankrolled by People Media Factory, the fantasy adventure action drama added Rs 40 lakh to the tally today and took its 8-day total cume to Rs 11.15 crore net at the Hindi box office. The Teja Sajja starrer got hit majorly by its mixed word-of-mouth in the first week and then by the arrival of Jolly LLB 3 in cinemas this weekend. It is expected to wind its theatrical run soon, on an unfortunate note.

However, the movie has performed decently elsewhere and has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture.

Day-wise opening weekend box office collection of Mirai in Hindi:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.40 crore 2 Rs 2.40 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 0.95 crore 5 Rs 1.30 crore 6 Rs 1.05 crore 7 Rs 0.75 crore 8 Rs 0.40 crore(est.) Total Rs 11.15 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

