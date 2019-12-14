Jumanji: The Next Level VS Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Dwayne’s film beats Rani Mukerji starrer

Box Office Collection: This Friday, Rani Mukjerji’s cop drama Mardaani 2 released with Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: The Next Level. The two films took on each other on Day 1. Here’s how much both films collected at the box office.

Every Friday is a treat for movie buffs as different genre of films hit the screen. Sometimes Hollywood and other times Bollywood come up with different films to entertain fans. This Friday, two different films took on one another. Jumanji: The Next Level starrer Dwayne Johnson and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, took on each other at the box office. Both films are sequels of previously hit films and both have their own niche audiences. Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 is a cop drama based on the life of cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.

On the other hand, Jumanji: The Next Level is an adventure action film. Coming to the box office collection of the two films on their first day, as per the early estimates, Jumanji: The Next Level managed to beat Mardaani 2. Dwayne’s adventure flick managed to rake in Rs 5 Crore nett at the domestic box office while Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 managed to collect Rs 3.23 Crore nett. Both films have had a decent start as per day 1 records.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji and Gopi Puthran take it a notch up

Among the Bollywood releases, Mardaani 2 has managed to emerge the winner among The Body and Mudda 370. Rani has returned to the screen after last year’s hit film Hichki. Also, Mardaani 2 is getting rave reviews from critics and Rani’s cop avatar is being hailed as the ideal police office. As the weekend starts, both Jumanji: The Next Level and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 will take on each other and the business is expected to grow as the word of mouth spreads. It will be interesting to see how both the films fare at the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Jumanji: The Next Level Movie Review

Credits :Box Office India

Read More