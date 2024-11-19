Earlier in the month, Rakesh Roshan announced his plans to re-release the 1995 blockbuster, the Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan led Karan Arjun on the big screen on November 22, to celebrate 30 years of the action-packed entertainer. Ever since, the filmmaker launched a new teaser and followed it up with a strong trailer, kicking off a prolonged promotional campaign for the film’s re-release. And now, we hear that the advance bookings of Karan Arjun are set to begin from Wednesday, based on strong demand from the audience.

A source in the exhibition sector confirms a wide release on almost 1200 screens in India and 600 screens internationally for Karan Arjun. Given the wide re-release, and enquiries to the exhibitors, the makers have decided to start the full-fledged advance bookings on Wednesday morning, as compared to a Thursday opening for most of the re-release. Confirming the same, Rakesh Roshan shares, “The demand is growing and we will get the final show and screen count by tomorrow evening. The Advance bookings are opening tomorrow, in some places they did open the advances today and we got about 20% to 30% enquiries for ticket bookings. That's a good sign for a re-release."

The filmmaker, also known for cults like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish, reveals that he is treating Karan Arjun as a brand-new film. “No doubt Karan Arjun is a re-release, but as a filmmaker I am also presenting it to a completely new set of audience - the Gen Z's. They had not seen in the theatres, or may have not ever seen the film. So somewhere the film is brand new to a certain set of my audience. And as a director, I am as curious and excited to know their reactions. I have never been the one to compromise on the quality of my product, and this time too I have had the sound changed from mono to 5.1 Dolby, I have colour-corrected the film, done the complete DI (digital intermediate). When I saw the film recently while doing the technical check, the film looked fresh to me, and I myself was amazed what difference these technical advancements can make to a film.

Advertisement

He concludes, “I am feeling the Friday jitters already and I want to see to what extent today's audience likes the film. I had spoken to Salman and Shah Rukh prior to announcing the re-release. I had asked for their participation and support, both were very happy to learn that the film will be celebrated with a re-release on its 30th anniversary. Since our last conversation, we have posted the teaser and trailer of Karan Arjun on social media and the reactions online are very encouraging. I'm sure they are getting as many mentions and notifications as I am getting across social media platforms.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we will be bringing an update on the advance booking of Karan Arjun from tomorrow!

ALSO READ: Decoding Economics of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan starrer budget, footfalls, verdict & lifetime box office