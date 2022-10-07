Kantara box office collections; Grossed 25 crores in the first week with an Extraordinary trending

Kantara had an excellent first week at the Indian box office, collecting nearly Rs. 25 crores approx. The majority of this came from Karnataka, where the film collected Rs. 24.50 crores approx while the rest of India contributed another Rs. 40 lakhs. The first week in Karnataka is the fourth highest of the year for a Kannada film, higher than 777 Charlie despite the opening day being half of that film.

The film had an extraordinary trajectory at the box office, with first-week almost tripling the first weekend when even doubling the weekend would have been way better than the norm. The weekdays were helped by the Dusshera holidays but even after the holidays ended on Wednesday, Thursday was still more than double the opening day and 30 per cent higher than Saturday. The film is expected to record another jump in collections today on its second Friday and is certain to have a second weekend higher than the first weekend, possibly even double.