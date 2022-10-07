Kantara box office collections; Grossed 25 crores in the first week with an Extraordinary trending
Kantara had an excellent first week at the Indian box office, collecting nearly Rs. 25 crores with an extraordinary trending, tripling its first weekend.
Kantara had an excellent first week at the Indian box office, collecting nearly Rs. 25 crores approx. The majority of this came from Karnataka, where the film collected Rs. 24.50 crores approx while the rest of India contributed another Rs. 40 lakhs. The first week in Karnataka is the fourth highest of the year for a Kannada film, higher than 777 Charlie despite the opening day being half of that film.
The film had an extraordinary trajectory at the box office, with first-week almost tripling the first weekend when even doubling the weekend would have been way better than the norm. The weekdays were helped by the Dusshera holidays but even after the holidays ended on Wednesday, Thursday was still more than double the opening day and 30 per cent higher than Saturday. The film is expected to record another jump in collections today on its second Friday and is certain to have a second weekend higher than the first weekend, possibly even double.
When you have this type of trend in your hand, the film can go anywhere. The film should comfortably hit Rs. 50 crore, most likely in the second week itself. The film shall somewhat stabilise to normalcy in the second weekdays and depending on how it sustains after that can reach Rs. 60-70 crores in Karnataka.
The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday - Rs. 1.60 crores
Saturday - Rs. 3 crores
Sunday - Rs. 4.15 crores
Monday - Rs. 3.15 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 4 crores
Wednesday - Rs. 5.10 crores
Thursday - Rs. 3.90 crores
Total - Rs. 24.90 crores
