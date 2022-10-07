Godfather box office collections; Chiranjeevi and Salman starrer stays in the game with a good hold on Day Two

Godfather had a good hold on the second day collecting Rs. 13 crores approx for two days total of Rs. 34.50 crores approx. The film had a bumper opening on Wednesday but due to a limited release and normal ticket prices, the collections were lower than the usual standards of Telugu big star movies. It was essential for the movie to avoid any big drop in order to become successful and it was able to do so yesterday.

Wednesday - Rs. 21.50 crores

Thursday - Rs. 13 crores

Total - Rs. 34.50 crores

The film collected Rs. 11 crores approx in Telugu states on Thursday, giving it two days total of Rs. 28.25 crores approx. In terms of footfalls on the second day, the film was higher than Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Acharya despite playing in 500 fewer cinemas. SVP remained bigger in terms of collections though due to higher ticket prices. The second-day box office collections are satisfactory after a low Rs. 17 crores opening day. Normally for a big Telugu film, first-day numbers that low would have meant game over as you can’t really miss on the big first day but since the numbers in the case of this film were low due to limited release, there was always a chance at good holds on following days as demand gets shifted. The job isn’t nearly done yet as the film should reach Rs. 65 crores or so by Sunday in Telugu states and for that, it needs to stay above Rs. 9 crores today and then hope for a good jump on Saturday and Sunday.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Godfather in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 8.50 crores (Rs. 5 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 6.10 crores (Rs. 4.60 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 13.65 crores (Rs. 9.80 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 28.25 crores (Rs. 19.40 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 2.65 crores (Rs. 1.35 crore share)

North India - Rs. 3.60 crores (Rs. 1.50 crore share)

India - Rs. 34.50 crores (Rs. 22.25 crores share)

